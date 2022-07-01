 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Decision legacy of Trump, McConnell

Letters Stock (copy)

Remember this.

Remember when we thought that women in developing nations were tragically condemned to bear child after child due to the absence of reproductive choices where they lived?

Remember, if you are old enough, when we heard of a friend of a friend who “was in a family way” and had to disappear for a while and maybe was never seen again, and we always wondered what happened to her?

Remember when (if you are of a certain age) a teenage high school girl dropped out of school and we heard only whispers — until gossip revealed that she had gone to a “home for unwed mothers” and given up her baby and would always be considered a slut?

Now remember when Roe v. Wade became law and assured us that women would no longer die of a hemorrhage due to coat-hanger abortions, and we believed that women were finally valued by the courts?

Try to remember these things, because they are our history.

And never forget that the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision is the legacy of Donald Trump and his enabler Mitch McConnell.

Louise McAllister

Corvallis

