Letter: Cutting shows will hurt local business

To support stability of our downtown businesses, the Corvallis City Council needs to support full-time workers for Majestic Theatre productions.

Not supporting full-time workers at the Majestic at a time when downtown businesses are suffering and closing will further financially harm our already struggling local economy. Majestic productions bring tourist dollars into our downtown shops and restaurants, which they need now more than ever. According to a 2015 study by Americans for the Arts, venues such as the Majestic bring $72 million each year into our community.

If we cut the number of shows, as would be necessitated by not supporting full-time workers, that number will go down and hurt local businesses even more — at a time when our community cannot afford that.

The Majestic also does important work to deliver on a key component of the Imagine Corvallis 2040 Vision: It makes Corvallis an important creative destination, and works hard to make the arts accessible to all members of the community. In addition to all that, not having full-time workers will limit the vital work the Majestic does to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the arts in our community.

It just makes sense financially and culturally to provide the Majestic Theatre with full-time workers!

Anneliese Gast

Corvallis

