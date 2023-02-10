Jay Burreson (“Unfortunately that leads to inflation,” Feb. 3) claims that I am ignorant about economics and have a hatred of Trump.

I simply listed some, but not all, of Trump’s many criminal and civil wrongdoings and investigations. These are factual, not politically biased or imagined.

I agree that it is the rate of inflation, not overall inflation, that is decreasing, thanks to the actions of the Federal Reserve.

Inflation is a global issue, ranging from 1.8% to 94.8% among the G20 countries. The U.S. rate is about 6.5%, which is similar to Canada’s (6.3%) and lower than Mexico’s (7.8%), Germany’s (8.6%) or the UK’s (10.5%).

I doubt that high global inflation is due to Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Contrary to what Burreson wrote, I did not claim that Republican tax cuts caused inflation; I stated that Trump’s tax cuts, without commensurate spending cuts, substantially contributed to the deficit. That’s a fact.

Stephen Lawson

Corvallis