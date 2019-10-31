Mark Kramer’s “Tax Money Must Fund Essential Services First” letter asked what would become of the funds currently going toward 911 services should the voters say “Yes” to Measure 2-124 (which I hope they will).
First, please note that the 1983 intergovernmental agreement we currently operate under is nonfunctional. It requires unanimous agreement from all 10 signatory jurisdictions to change the retrospective per-call funding formula.
With the passage of Measure 2-124, the $2.1 million in cost-sharing under the current agreement will be reallocated by each of the 10 participating jurisdictions.
Corvallis currently funds its share through the public safety fees on the city services bill. Those fees will be reduced by $4.27 per month per single family residence, returning to Corvallis residents 100% of what they are currently charged for 911 emergency services.
Benton County is on a biennial budget, and the annual difference will remain in the sheriff’s budget for year two of the biennium. The county will apply these one-year funds in the context of the Criminal Justice System Improvement project, which you can learn more about at: https://www.co.benton.or.us/criminaljustice/page/systems-improvement
You have free articles remaining.
Each of the other eight jurisdictions, including the cities of Philomath, Monroe, Adair Village, and the rural fire protection districts, will have similar decisions to make.
As Mr. Kramer noted, we need proper funding for 911 services. Measure 2-124 will assure adequate and equitable funding for our 911 emergency response system. Please join me in voting “yes.”
Nancy V. Wyse
Corvallis (Oct. 26)
Nancy Wyse is a Corvallis city councilor (Ward 6) and a citizen member of the Benton County Budget Committee.