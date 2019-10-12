I cringed when President Obama, with a microphone accidentally left on, told the Russian president: “after my election, I’ll have more flexibility" in 2012. I cringed when the Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid Christopher Steele, former head of the Russia Desk for British intelligence, to investigate Trump’s campaign using high-level Russian operatives. I cringed when Vice President Biden bragged he’d forced the Ukraine to fire their prosecutor responsible for investigating the energy company who hired Biden’s son at $50,000 a month, when Hunter Biden didn’t speak Ukrainian, had no experience in energy, and had recently been discharged from the military for cocaine use. I now cringe at the thought of a future President Biden asking Ukrainians to eliminate governmental corruption while he gives off the same smell.
Now, House Democrats plan to impeach President Trump for a cover-up where nothing was covered up, for pressuring Ukrainian President Zelenskiy who says he wasn’t pressured, and for asking Zelenskiy to investigate Biden in return for releasing U.S. funds when Ukrainians weren’t aware funds were being withheld.
While cringe-worthy, such actions hardly merit a national scandal. Impeachment was written in the Constitution for treason and like high crimes.
But, instead of letting voters decide next year, Democratic leaders now follow “The Squad” down the rabbit hole. As Rashida Tlaib screamed to a crowd last January and now sells written on T-shirts: “We’re gonna impeach the m-----f----.”
John Sarna
Philomath (Sept. 29)