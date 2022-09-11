Letter: COVID mandates are not the way to go

In November, Benton County voters will have to choose a governor, state legislators and a county commissioner.

Therefore, it is time to evaluate the performance of the incumbents with respect to their handling of the COVID-19 problem.

Their performance has been very unsatisfactory. For whatever reason, the current officeholders cannot understand that they have to deal simultaneously with three objectives. The objectives are to 1) minimize the damage to our health, 2) minimize the damage to our economy, and 3) minimize the damage to our kids’ education.

They started out by minimizing the damage to our health, ignoring the effects shutting down businesses and schools would have on the economy and our kids’ education. They mandated closures, not letting citizens make their own choices in their own best interests.

So far, it appears that our kids are seriously behind in their education, and small businesses have been badly hurt, if not destroyed. Had not the federal government shoveled out large quantities of money — increasing the national debt — households and businesses would be in more trouble than they are in now.

It is time to elect people who viscerally understand that all three objectives have to be managed at the same time, and that mandates are not the way to go.

John Detweiler

Corvallis