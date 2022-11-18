Letter: Coverage reminder of important role

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Congratulations and a hearty thank-you to the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald for very strong coverage this election season.

Your profiles of the candidates and stories on issues facing our communities, and how candidates would respond to them, have been a great public service.

We know newspapers are facing challenging times; your coverage has been a reminder of what an important role newspapers can play in a community when they are committed to doing so. Thank you.

Dan de Carbonel

Corvallis

 

