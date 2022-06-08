Letter: Court considering giant step backward

Republicans want the public to focus on finding who leaked Justice Alito’s draft decision and not on its content.

For them, the question of abortion is the preservation of the “unborn.” Ignore the data concerning the relationship between unwanted children and crime, addiction, mental illness and poverty, and ignore Republican-led states criminalizing the procedure by making it a felony, like Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma, with imprisonment for the doctors who perform it, for the women who have the procedure, and for anyone who helps women obtain one.

Ignore that this country has the highest maternal death rate of any advanced society. Ignore that these same states are attempting to prevent women from traveling to other states to obtain a needed service and to outlaw prescribing, providing or distributing medication to induce an abortion.

Consider that Republicans in Congress have thwarted efforts to expand child care, maternal health care, mental health services, and health care in general, as well as expanded preschool and other educational programs.

Of course, this outcry ignores the misogyny implicit in men deciding women’s reproductive choices or examining systemic patriarchy. Don’t bother to consider that other countries are expanding women’s reproductive rights.

So, yes, the Supreme Court is seriously considering a giant step backward to the time when women resorted to nonmedical practices, a decision out of step with the American public, which wants abortion to be safe, legal and rare, even among various religious groups.

Robert B. Harris

Albany

