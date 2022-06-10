 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Courage to make changes is needed

Courage to make big changes is needed to keep America on the path to becoming a safe and equitable country for all (“We need that depth of courage again,” Mark Aron, May 31).

Our voices can help stem the tragedy of gun violence, battle climate change, stop the homelessness tsunami and bring an end to child hunger and poverty. After all, the expanded Child Tax Credit cut child poverty by nearly $4 million, helped families pay rent and buy food, and more. This is an example of proven congressional action; sadly it failed to be renewed.

It is not too late for any of these issues. Call on your members of Congress, 202-224-3121, asking them to take action today, reminding them what they do or don’t do will determine your vote in the next election.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

 

