Reading headlines in the Feb. 26 edition, I was startled that two women are being told they will no longer continue on their farm/ranch (“Home on the range hinges on appeal”).

They are said to be 70 years old or over, but want to supply boarding for farm help. County planner Inga William’s statement is ageist: “The cattle operation and hay operation could cease tomorrow and the appellants would continue to rely on their retirement savings to support their quality of life.”

I do not know the farmers, but after their lives have become headline news, from what I read, these two women are being discriminated against due to their ages.

Hilary White

Corvallis