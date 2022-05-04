Letter: County needs Helen as commissioner

The Benton County commissioner’s Democratic primary is getting a lot of attention, evidenced by letters to the editor.

Qualities that matter to folks are similar in both candidates, yet one attribute that seems less clear is the ability to translate policy into timely results. Another way to state it: effective leadership.

This is where Helen Higgins distinguishes herself. As fellow board member for the Oregon Alliance, I see firsthand Helen’s ability to listen, collaborate and lead to meet critical needs of youth and families. She is the leader at the table among her rural and urban Oregon peers, guiding the Alliance strategy to influence state and federal leaders for legislation and funding.

Recent examples include advocacy for state and federal funds to address acute mental health crises of youth and their families, and to address food instability issues, particularly in rural parts of our state.

Closer to home, Helen was a leading voice in advocating to city and county entities that some American Rescue Plan monies be steered toward nonprofit agencies such as Community Outreach Inc., Strengthening Rural Families, the Old Mill Center for Children and Families, and the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.

If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that our government needs stronger leadership that can take on the unexpected (a pandemic) and the expected (the climate crisis), all the while meeting the diverse needs of our rural and urban communities. As I see it, our county needs Helen Higgins for Benton County commissioner.

Laura King

Corvallis

