Letter: County better place because of Malone

Pat Malone is an ideal county commissioner.

He is well informed on countywide issues, thoughtful, collaborative in working with others. He listens well, is experienced in making tough business decisions, is committed to a sustainable county environment, and has provided leadership in and supported efforts to fund and build housing for the county’s houseless population.

Pat has actively supported increased and new mental health services, and has given thoughtful and informed consideration to complicated criminal justice issues.

Pat is a fine county commissioner who represents the entire county well; the county is a better place because of his service. Pat Malone is the best candidate for county commissioner. Vote for Pat Malone.

Cliff and Jo Anne Trow

Corvallis

