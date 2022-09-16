Letter: Councilors must lead on climate

At its Sept. 6 meeting, City Council had the opportunity to address climate change while improving consumer protection and equity, but five councilors lacked the leadership to pass the measure.

Action on the home energy score ordinance was deferred, and will now incur cost and delay as a ballot measure.

Home energy score provides standardized information on energy efficiency to homebuyers. It’s analogous to the mpg rating when buying a car, encouraging energy awareness and providing protection from unforeseen high energy costs. The home energy score also identifies key improvements that may be made (by seller or buyer) to improve energy efficiency.

Councilors had ample information for a decision. City staff and the Climate Action Advisory Board recommended the measure after study of successful implementation in other cities. Home energy score is a high priority in the Climate Action Plan passed by council in 2016, has been discussed at several public meetings and has no projected adverse budget impact.

Previous experience in Corvallis and elsewhere demonstrates that a voluntary program is ineffective. Cost of the home energy score, about $200, is similar or less than other commonly accepted or required seller costs. The ordinance has provisions to assist financially challenged sellers, and the Inflation Reduction Act has money for energy audits.

Our councilors must lead on climate and consumer protection. Ellis, Shaffer, Shepherd and Yee voted not to kick the can down the road. The other councilors must show leadership on climate, or be replaced by new representatives who will.

Bill Pfender

Corvallis