Letter: Councilor enjoyed representing city

I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported me in the recent election for City Council.

Your confidence in me is really appreciated.

I have truly enjoyed representing the city for the past 20 years. So much has happened during that period. We constructed new police and fire stations. Our downtown has flourished and looks great.

Soon the waterfront project will get under way, and the St. Francis Hotel will get totally refurbished. There have been some trying times and issues too.

Everything including Blue the dog, cats, the marijuana discussions (I remember being on vacation in Las Vegas on the phone at midnight for that one), development, affordable housing and homelessness.

I have made a lot of friends over the years and lost some too: Councilor Ralph Reid and mayors Dough Killian and Chuck McClaren were special to me. RIP. I want to thank the city staff for being so professional and helpful: city managers Steve Bryant, Wes Hare and Peter Troedsson. They helped me grow in my position.

City attorneys Jim Delapoer and Sean Kidd were always there to answer any questions I had. I served with many councilors and mayors, and even though we didn’t always agree (which is as it should be), we voted and moved on.

I want to thank my husband, Larry, who urged me to run the first time and supported me throughout the 20 years.

I love this city. Thank you for allowing me to serve.

Councilor Bessie Johnson

Albany