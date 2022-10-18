Letter: Council should have shot down this idea

A Sept. 23 editorial complains about “analysis paralysis” and chides the city council for passing the buck to voters about the proposed mandatory energy audit before houses can be sold.

The council should have had the courage to shoot down this poorly considered idea itself, but given its inability to do that, it made sense to toss the issue to voters.

Council member Charlynn Ellis had previously opined that if climate change is real and elected officials are obligated to act, then the council should adopt the mandatory energy audit. This “logic” assumed that mandatory audit was the action that should be taken.

Why bother with cost-benefit analysis? Why bother with considering alternative actions, which would cost residents less and still promote the undeniably good goals?

Hopefully, Corvallis voters will have the sense to shoot down a crazy idea that would add expense and one more bureaucratic hassle to real estate transactions.

Meanwhile, those offering their houses for sale will retain the right to offer evidence of energy efficiency if they wish or if buyers demand it.

Paul deLespinasse

Corvallis