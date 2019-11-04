I can't help but wonder what the majority of residents of Corvallis think of two recent decisions by the City Council.
The first would be the decision to allow the intrusion of Oregon State University structures five blocks farther and further into our town.
The second would be to allow the demolition of the historic Van Buren Street Bridge.
I'm sure it would be expensive to have these questions on a local ballot but it sure would be interesting and perhaps revealing.
With the explosion of high density rental units around town, it's hard to understand the need for dormitories.
Observing the laudable efforts resulting in our new museum downtown, it seems imaginable in this age of engineering miracles to see our historic bridge moved south and turned into a pedestrian connection to the park land east of the river.
Tom Demarest
Corvallis (Oct. 22)