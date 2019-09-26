It is with great disappointment that I read the newspaper this morning. "Mayor breaks tie on another night of land-use dramatics." It is interesting and discouraging that an issue can be voted on until the desired outcome can be delivered to Oregon State University planners.
It is apparent that the community does not desire this decision to ruin a valuable area of open space with a large unnecessary building. Why would the elected councilors make a decision that does not reflect the members of the community? Those of us who elect the councilors expect they will represent our input and vote accordingly.
I appreciate those of you who listened and made a decision to vote against this change. I admonish the rest of you including the mayor for making a poor decision that will result in a terrible loss to us.
You have free articles remaining.
Holly Harris
Corvallis (Sept. 17)