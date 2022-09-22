Letter: Council can't pass a simple measure

Last week Science Magazine published an article titled "Exceeding 1.5°C global warming could trigger multiple climate tipping points." In total, researchers found evidence for 16 tipping points, which are "conditions beyond which changes in a part of the climate system become self-perpetuating," such as Greenland ice sheet collapse, West Antarctic ice sheet collapse, tropical coral reef die-off and northern permafrost abrupt thaw.

Yet, here in Corvallis, our City Council could not even pass a simple measure of requiring that a Home Energy Score, or HES, be made available to cost-challenged home buyers, helping them to make a choice for a home that is affordable not just by purchase price, but also for the long-term energy costs of the home. In Portland and Milwaukie, the Home Energy Score has proven to be a gentle and proven way to green residential housing stock.

Council member Andrew Struthers framed the HES as a "controversial issue," creating instead false balance by presenting the issue as being more balanced between opposing viewpoints than the evidence supports, notably discounting numerous letters in support of a HES.

Corvallis is lagging in its actions on the climate. Per capita energy consumption is increasing according to the 2018 Community Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report (our latest data). All while the balance of nature is, well, unbalancing. The City Council had an easy win here to help rebalance the planet. Too many councilors stepped away. Citizens will step forward and fight for climate actions like HES that address affordability.

Eric Rehm

Corvallis