Letter: Could OSU football go independent?

Last week, University of Southern California and UCLA shook up things by deciding to join the Big 10 (maybe 20) Conference two years from now.

It looked like the Pac-12 Conference could stay intact by adding new schools or stay at 10 members. Then Oregon and Washington could be tempted to join the Big 10 or Big 12 Conference.

Then Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah received offers to join the Big 12.

Various sources spun theories about numerous realignment ideas involving the other power conferences. These sources think the Pac-12 is going out of business. In our area, the bottom line is that Oregon State University and Washington State University are going to be left out.

Somebody is sending a message that OSU athletics are no longer capable of competing in the power tier of NCAA Division 1. That probably explains why the OSU football team is mostly stuck with low-rated TV night games at home.

The OSU Athletic Department is still quiet as it assesses the situation. The department has not told the media about its insights on the changing situation. No reports in the D-H/G-T, not even in The Oregonian.

Is the OSU Athletic Department going to make some noise soon, or will somebody decide its destiny for it?

Will it quietly fade out into the Mountain West or Big Sky Conference? Could the OSU football team go independent while the other sports compete in a new conference?

Stephen M. Shields

Corvallis