I share the sadness expressed by others over the killing of a young cougar in Dunn forest. I am sorry the cougar's presence scared a person but I think we need take some deliberate steps to make sure we, as a species, are not overstepping into wild lands.
Have we considered that as our numbers have grown and more of us are going into forests, we are inadvertently "training" wild animals to be less scared of us, to be comfortable with us by increased exposure to us? Have we thought about what the climate crisis is doing to these animals in terms of their access to food and water? Maybe they are feeling desperate.
I think we need to take steps to limit our numbers on wild lands, out of respect for what these lands are and what they do for us. Maybe the time has come to call all humans into the centers of cities to live, by having policies to no longer allow housing near farm and forest lands, unless you are an actual farmer. No more hobby farms and building sites out in the middle of the forest.
You have free articles remaining.
Bringing people into the heart of cities might mean we have more high-rise apartments, which could be affordable and also discourage driving, thus helping with carbon emissions. We need to disallow converting farmland into hobby farms and rural neighborhoods. Modern problems require updated thinking. The "old" way of development needs to change, to save human and animal lives.
Therese Waterhous
Albany (Sept. 21)