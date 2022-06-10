Letter: Corporate greed overrides reason

As it necessarily had done in the past, the U.S. Army felt it was time for another update and modernization of its weaponry.

Thus, it retired the successful M1-Garand rifle that got us through World War II and the Korean war, and adopted a new rifle in the early 1960s, called the AR-15.

There is no wooden stock on an AR-15, and they would look truly strange in somebody’s gun cabinet next to a traditional deer rifle or duck-hunting shotgun. They are all metal and skeletal in nature, thus showing the large cartridge magazines that can hold up to 30 of the .233 rounds.

These bullets are unique in that they are quite small and light so that a soldier can carry hundreds of them if need be. However, when shot, the bullet travels at an extremely high velocity so that when it reaches the body of an enemy, it violently explodes like a mini-charge of dynamite.

Thus come a couple of questions. Why was a rifle fully designed from day one to maximize its effectiveness in the killing of enemy humans ultimately released for sale to our public citizens? That’s easy: Corporate greed always overrides reason and logic.

Why didn’t governmental agencies prevent the release of these guns to the public? That’s also easy: Currently the top 8,000 leadership positions within our federal agencies are filled by political appointees, many of whom have ties to the firearms industry; thus logic and reason be damned.

Ron Sadler

Albany

