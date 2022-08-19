Letter: Constitution not so divinely inspired

With the recent Supreme Court decisions and the Jan. 6 committee findings, the Constitution and what is unconstitutional have been in the forefront.

There are those who say the Constitution was divinely inspired or that the Constitution should be taken literally as the framers intended. Really?!

The Constitution was written and voted on by men, some white slave-holding men! Article 1, Section 2 essentially allows slavery to continue. Not so divinely inspired.

What were the conditions like in the 1780s? The water, sanitation, communication and transportation systems were not much different from those in Julius Caesar’s time. Anesthetics and antibiotics were not in use. Doctors bled George Washington on his deathbed. The Industrial Revolution was in its early stages. How could people of the 1780s even conceive of today’s world? Yet we are governed by this document written over 230 years ago.

The framers did provide for changes through amendments. But the work of Trump and his ilk shows that the Constitution can be subverted. Trump has tried and continues to try to change election results. Mitch McConnell, who is a savvier politician, gamed the system when it came to approving two Supreme Court justices.

These gaps in the Constitution can be addressed through amendments. But good luck getting that through a Republican Congress. What can the average citizen do? We can vote, peacefully assemble and petition the government. But it feels so inadequate when one man and his true believers have no respect for the outdated Constitution.

Bob Hazleton

Corvallis