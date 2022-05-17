Letter: Consider Majestic's value to Corvallis

This letter is written with my fervent desire that the Majestic Theatre achieves its desire to have full-time workers for its productions.

The Majestic Theatre is a jewel for the Corvallis community. Besides being present here since 1913, nowadays it brings together those in need of food for their soul thorough the art provided by the diverse and beautiful productions it presents to the community every year.

Art in all its forms is the basis upon which one finds her/his/their place in life. Without art, human beings, be they younger or older, can’t reach their potential to appreciate life in its totality. Art saves people, nourishes their spirits.

The Majestic Theatre is a place where one feels wanted and welcomed, where friendships are made. The sense of belonging that the Majestic Theatre brings to its volunteers, be they artists or technicians, is priceless.

The Majestic Theatre brings dollars to the city; a total of $72 million every year comes into our community because of arts and culture venues, according to Americans for the Arts. Businesses (restaurants, stores, bars) will suffer if the number of shows at the Majestic are reduced. Southwest Second Street will lose one of its star establishments, one that enlivens that part of town.

Please consider the actions proposed with the sense of the strategic value the Majestic Theatre represents to the Heart of the Valley, Corvallis.

Zaida G. Knight

Corvallis

