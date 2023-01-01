Letter: Consider donating to Cultural Trust

Those who donate to good causes at the end of each year should consider the Oregon Cultural Trust.

This program, unique to Oregon, lets you double the impact of your donation at no extra cost.

Here’s how the Cultural Trust works: Donate to your favorite organization(s) among 1,500 qualified cultural nonprofit agencies. Donate the same amount to the Cultural Trust. Then take the same amount off your state taxes. Your donation to the Cultural Trust returns to you as a tax credit. Individuals can get a tax credit up to $500, couples up to $1,000, and class-C corporations up to $2,500.

The money given to the Cultural Trust is dispersed across Oregon to keep cultural organizations thriving throughout the state. Since 2003, donations to the Cultural Trust have generated more than $30 million in grants to cultural organizations across Oregon.

Included among the organizations supported by the Cultural Trust are 28 Linn County nonprofits. To find out whether your favorite cultural nonprofit is included, visit the trust’s website.

A portion of Cultural Trust funds are distributed locally by cultural coalitions, one for each county and federally recognized tribe in Oregon. This year, the Linn County Cultural Coalition received $27,000 of these funds and distributed $25,315 to local organizations. Every Linn County 501(c)(3) organization with a project involving the arts, heritage or humanities is welcome to apply to the coalition for funding. The next deadline for applications is Feb. 3.

For more information, visit the Linn County Cultural Coalition’s website.

Linda Ziedrich, president, Linn County Cultural Coalition

Lebanon