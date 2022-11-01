Letter: Consider Cadena for city council

We encourage Ward 9 voters to elect Tony Cadena. We’ve known Tony for about 25 years; he is hardworking, thoughtful and dedicated to excellence.
Tony has extensive experience in business, education and community service. We know that Tony will work well with others in making financially responsible and sustainable choices that will benefit our entire community.
Please consider Tony Cadena for the Ward 9 City Council position; the city of Corvallis will benefit.
Sam Stern and Beth Rietveld
Corvallis