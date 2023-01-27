Letter: Consider benefits of increasing speed

In response to previous letter, “Let’s work together to ensure safety,” Eric Beeler, Jan. 20:

Simply put, the science does not support the recommendation in the previous letter: to keep a continuous low speed near schools.

On the contrary, I am writing to express my support for increasing speed limits in school zones during school hours.

Currently, the speed limit in school zones is set at 20 mph during school hours, but I believe it should be doubled to 40 mph. This change would not only save time for drivers but also increase safety.

First and foremost, doubling the speed limit would reduce traffic congestion and save valuable time for drivers who are often on tight schedules. With the current speed limit, cars and buses can become backed up, creating a dangerous situation for students who are walking or biking to school.

Additionally, research has shown that the majority of accidents in school zones happen when students are arriving at or leaving school, not during class hours. Increasing the speed limit during school hours would reduce the likelihood of accidents during these peak times.

Finally, I believe that increasing the speed limit during school hours would also improve overall traffic flow in the area, reducing emissions and noise pollution.

I urge you to consider the benefits of increasing the speed limit in school zones during school hours and to take action to make this change happen.

C. Charles Wiroll

Corvallis