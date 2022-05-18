 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Conservatism not same as homophobia

  • 0
Letters Stock

I am disappointed in Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz’s inaction on the Pride proclamation and his rationale for it.

I read the proclamation after a city councilor provided it to me, and saw nothing in it that could be construed as divisive. In addition, “activist-written” seems an odd criticism.

Also, I find it troubling that the mayor is comfortable in using “conservative” as a euphemism for the bigotry he suspects or knows to be present in town. Conservative views on fiscal, legislative and other political issues are not automatically accompanied by homophobia.

Steve Lundeberg

Lebanon

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News