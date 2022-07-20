Letter: Congress will tackle all crises

Thanks to the editors for picking Michael Paul Williams’ piece on solutions to gun violence (“U.S. gun violence knows no boundaries. Our solutions must cross divides,” July 13).

He says solutions must cross divides. The bullets sure are. Same goes for our other crises of lack of affordable housing and child care, along with a lack of equity in health care and income taxes. The number of Americans struggling is growing. Why did the proven Child Tax Credit not get extended? Good timing for questions as we enter the midterm elections.