 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Congress will tackle all crises

  • 0
Letters Stock

Thanks to the editors for picking Michael Paul Williams’ piece on solutions to gun violence (“U.S. gun violence knows no boundaries. Our solutions must cross divides,” July 13).

He says solutions must cross divides. The bullets sure are. Same goes for our other crises of lack of affordable housing and child care, along with a lack of equity in health care and income taxes. The number of Americans struggling is growing. Why did the proven Child Tax Credit not get extended? Good timing for questions as we enter the midterm elections.

Ask the hard questions and vote accordingly. Encourage bipartisan work such as the recent gun legislation. Congress will tackle all the crises we face if we demand it.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

People are also reading…

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News