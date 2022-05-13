Letter: Congress needs an earth scientist!

A valued friend, Dr. John Selker, who is a distinguished professor in the Oregon State University Department of Biological and Ecological Engineering, is running to serve Oregon’s 4th Congressional District as U.S. Representative.

My wife and I have known John and his family for more than 30 years and believe he is the very best person to provide the ethical and skilled leadership our country needs. John has always been a problem-solver. He is honest, caring, competent, works hard and is respected by many, both domestically and internationally. Ethics is John’s core, and he speaks truth to power. He listens and seeks win-win solutions.

John is a Ph.D. earth scientist who understands the numbers regarding climate change, renewable energy, health care and business. There are currently no Ph.D. earth scientists in Congress; John is needed! He has a broad range of real-world experience and brings this experience to problem-solving.

I encourage voters to be responsible and elect a proven hard-working, skilled and ethical problem-solver. Dr. John Selker is that person. His campaign website provides more information on his background, training, skills and desire to serve all in Oregon’s 4th District.

Robert Henderson

Corvallis

