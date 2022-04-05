Letter: Congratulations and thanks to students

Good for them! Good for us.

Congratulations to Corvallis High School students Pablo Garcia (15), Joe Parmigiani (15) and Mary Parmigiani (15) featured on the front page on March 30 in “Measuring pollution.”

It’s exciting and reassuring to know America’s youth and young adults are taking a personal interest in studying and researching our environment. The vast majority of older adults and senior citizens have done a lousy job of it, and shrugged our responsibility for way too long.

It is the younger generation that will make the difference in cleaning up our environment; but sadly, we’ve left the most dangerous and challenging of times up to them to fix. Tomorrow is their day.

Our days to fix the environment were wasted with financial greed and insufficient support. Hopefully when their voices are heard in mass and in the courts, we elders will also stand up in mass to support them.

Our earth’s future is brighter because of young people like these three. Congratulations, and thanks!

Judy Piercy

Albany

