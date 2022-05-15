Letter: Confidence in court has been eroding

May 2 was a sad day for the Supreme Court.

First someone leaked the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, an unprecedented breach of the norm of secrecy. Then, several of May 3’s liberal talk shows ran video of Justices Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett testifying under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee and the world that Roe was the law of the land, suggesting that they had no intention of reversing it.

Yet each of those justices is on the record, as of May 2, affirming this decision.

Public confidence in and support of the Supreme Court has been eroding since the confirmation of Clarence Thomas and Justice Scalia’s opinion in Bush v. Gore. If this opinion is ultimately supported by the conservative majority, who will believe anything that is said during a confirmation hearing? As a matter of fact, why even hold such hearings?

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

