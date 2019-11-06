Congrats to the City of Corvallis Public Works Department: You’ve taken a mess on Ninth Street near Circle and Spruce and made it worse. I appreciate the new pavement on Ninth Street, and I understand not wanting people to turn left out of Bi-Mart, but the overuse of concrete barriers is ridiculous and will lead to damage to vehicles.
The concrete barrier for the left turn signal at Ninth and Circle for cars turning westbound won’t last long, as it will be hit repeatedly by vehicles turning left, vehicles headed southbound on Ninth at Circle, as the street lanes don’t match up, and then finally from vehicles that turn southbound off of Circle onto Ninth Street. Why these extended concrete barriers were needed is beyond me. Large reflective bumpers would have been a better choice.
Ronald Elliott
Corvallis (Oct. 23)