Letter: Comparing Sodaville to a Kafka story

In Kafka’s short story “Before the Law,” a regular person attempting to gain access to local laws is stonewalled by a gatekeeper.

The visitor attempts to access the law until death, only then hearing that the gatekeeper will close the gate because it was assigned solely for the visitor. So it is with Oregon’s Total Maximum Daily Load Requirements for cities, a regulatory nightmare difficult for municipalities to complete without expending wasteful amounts of taxpayer funds only for the state to reject compliance efforts with admonitions as ambiguous as advice issued to ensure compliance.

As Sodaville’s city recorder, I am working on the city’s implementation, a requirement despite its lack of relevance in the community. The Department of Environmental Quality recommended another city’s ordinance to adopt to ensure compliance, edited to fit Sodaville’s needs. But DEQ rejected the draft, seeking additional regulations not covered in the ordinance they recommended.

When I requested additional language to complete those requirements, DEQ said Sodaville will need to adopt missing requirements regardless of whether DEQ provides model language or not, adding “DEQ does not have model language that we officially provide.” Kafka’s dying protagonist says, “Everyone strives after the law … so how is that in these many years no one except me has requested entry?”

DEQ knows what cities need to do to complete TMDL requirements. It should not be surprised by the need for guidance. DEQ should allow cities to implement their regulations, not issue pedantic mandates without the ability to comply.

Alex McHaddad

Lebanon