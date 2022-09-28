Letter: Comparing Linn Co. Sheriff candidates

In a recent letter to the editor, Linn County voters were encouraged to compare sheriff candidates. Indeed, this election will be our first contested sheriff's race in 26 years.

When Sheriff Jim Yon resigned effective Jan. 1, about a year prior to the end of his elected term, a "need" arose to appoint his replacement; this interesting political maneuver is usually observed within Oregon's judicial branch, which summarily silences the people’s voice when electing their choice of "incumbent."

Since Linn County voters did not choose Sheriff Michelle Duncan, the opportunity to choose an organic sheriff — one who’s elected rather than one that is handed to us by Oregon’s political machine — is now before us.

An informative presentation emphasizing the critical importance of choosing a constitutional sheriff can be found at NonCompliantMovie.com, which describes the tremendous privilege that some voters will surely opt out due to it being "just" a mid-term election. Their choice of nonparticipation during this year’s General Election would be antithetical to maintaining what’s left of our constitutional Republic.

Jon Raymond appears to be qualified to run for Linn County Sheriff (a letter from the Governor’s office dated Sept. 23, 2021, announced certified eligibility). The question is, will his leadership ensure that the 10th Amendment is, and will be, upheld against ever-increasing encroachments of a ravenous federal government?

Despite the recently passed law-enforcement levy, ongoing symptoms of societal decline remind Linn County voters that a precious opportunity is now before us.

Kevin Goodrich

Albany