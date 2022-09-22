Letter: Compare Linn County Sheriff candidates

So is anyone following the Linn County Sheriff’s race? I would just like to make an observation and then ask you to Google the two candidates. Make a side-by-side comparison of Michelle Duncan (current sheriff) and Jon Raymond.

Jon Raymond does not have the experience or training to be sheriff. Why is he campaigning on the Boshart name. “Jon Raymond for sheriff with Travis Boshart as undersheriff.”

Neither of these guys has had the administrative training to qualify them for these positions. By Raymond’s own admission he has remained a deputy. He has not taken the initiative to advance by taking additional training or showing the leadership needed to be sheriff.

Undersheriff is not an elected position. Someone is identified as a leader within the sheriff’s department to be promoted due to leadership, temperament, and a hunger to take additional training and meritorious service.

I ask you is this about the money behind the Boshart family? Or is this about what is best for the sheriff’s department and Linn County?

Leslie Schuler

Albany