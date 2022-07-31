Letter: Companies won't divulge energy use

The July 24 “As I See It: Why the hurry to enact an unneeded and unwise home energy policy?” column by Paul deLespinasse about the city’s proposed home energy score ordinance is unsubstantiated and innuendo-laced.

For example:

“Expensive” — Audits are typically $150 to $200, and the city has pathways to assist low-income home sellers.

“Cooler heads prevailed” on the deferral vote — No, cooler heads supported the Home Energy Score strategy recommended in the Climate Action Plan adopted by City Council over five years ago.

“Why the hurry?” — Five years to take action is “a hurry?” Temperature increases resulting from energy consumption mean we shouldn’t wait any longer.

The audit “will increase the cost of selling a house” — This $200 will be quickly recouped by the homebuyer by making changes recommended in the energy report. The program indicates what to do and where to find funding. There are no requirements to make any recommended energy improvements.

“Other ways to accomplish” home energy usage — Paul’s “other ways” cannot accomplish the home energy goals, as the utility companies will not divulge the energy use of individual homes.

“An alternate city ordinance could simply require this information” — No, a city ordinance cannot require Paul’s private information from utility companies.

“I would dearly love to know if lobbying by companies hoping to cash in on this business was behind the haste” — Local volunteer residents without vested interests, not businesses, are “behind” this proposed ordinance.

Paul needs to do his research before submitting inaccuracies for publication.

David Eckert

Corvallis