Letter: Community was site of statewide event

Once again, our community was the site a statewide athletic event: the Middle School Meet of Champions.
The coaching team at Linus Pauling Middle School, led by Coulter Rose, hosted the 10th annual event on May 26 at Corvallis High School’s Bob Holt Field. Once again, it was an amazing group of coaches, local volunteers, Athletic Timing staff, USA Track and Field officials, and Corvallis School District personnel who pulled off this meet for the top sixth- through eighth-grade competitors from around the state.
Hundreds of athletes competed on the track and in field events setting personal bests and national leading marks. Like the Northwest Middle School Cross Country Showdown in the fall, this spring classic celebrates fitness, sportsmanship and community spirit.
Gerhard Behrens
Corvallis