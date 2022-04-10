Letter: Commissioner Malone should be reelected

Commissioner Pat Malone has well served the people of Benton County over the past four years and has earned the opportunity to continue doing so.

Pat is smart, diligent and hard-working. He has invested the extensive time and effort necessary to understand the sometimes-complex processes of planning, budgeting and supervising county operations. In the process he has helped to streamline some of those processes, saving county, and taxpayer, dollars.

As a longtime resident of Kings Valley, he understands the needs of rural residents as well as those of Corvallis, Philomath and other county cities and towns, bringing a valuable diversity and balance to the commission. As co-owner of a Benton County agricultural business, he understands the challenges of being an entrepreneur and earning a living as a small businessperson.

As a past chairman of the county commission and as chief of a rural fire district, he understands leadership. Pat listens to all sides of an issue with care, and works effectively and collegially with all involved to develop practical, cost-effective solutions.

Pat has fully justified the faith that Benton County voters placed in him in the last election, and should be reelected to continue his service to the county.

Mark Svendsen

Philomath

