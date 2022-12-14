Letter: Coach will have players prepared

The Oregon State University Beavers’ reward for their successful football season is a date in the Las Vegas Bowl vs. the Florida Gators, who had a six-win, six-loss record, including going 3-5 in Southeastern Conference play.

Despite this underwhelming opponent, I feel confident that OSU coach Jonathan Smith and his staff will have their players prepared to get the team its 10th win of the season.

The game kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17 in Las Vegas, which begs the question, if a football game is played in Las Vegas in the morning, does anyone hear it?

Matthew Sproul

Corvallis