Letter: Climatology has become politicized

In an April 1 letter in the paper, “Air conditioning or error conditioning?,” Wayne Spletstoser uses my name in references to several historically low lake levels but gives no explanation for why he does so.

He goes on to quote the National Science Foundation on global warming and an inane story about a high school science class. He seems to be trying to set himself up as an arbiter for all things scientific. I have no idea of Mr. Spletstoser’s background, but whatever it is, I’m sure he is outstanding in his field.

I am a real scientist and not just a wannabe, and I have the degrees and publications to prove it. Global warming, now often referred to by the unidentified term “climate change” after the 11-year pause, has been blamed for everything but the Chicago Fire. Climatology has become almost completely politicized; it will probably take a new generation of climatologists before we can get back to real science on the subject.

The scientific method relies on accurate data; without accurate data, all you have is opinion. So make sure the data you see really lie outside three standard deviations from the historical mean before you claim statistical significance. Then you can start to look for cause and effect.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis

