Letter: City leaders ignore effective action

The May 15 article titled “Corvallis homeless shuffle continues” states that the city has two police officers spending 80% of their time posting illegal campsites, while Parks and Recreation staff reports spending more than $10,000 a month in cleanup costs.

At what point is the city of Corvallis going to stop the waste and allow supervised, managed camping on public property? Managed camping is a proven best practice to address the needs of unhoused people who are unwilling to use emergency shelter.

The Corvallis City Council has repeatedly rejected managed camping as an option while continuing to bemoan the livability issues caused by its own lack of initiative. I always thought elected officials were responsible for solving problems even when the solutions are not simple.

Managed camping is a practical and rational solution to the whack-a-mole approach currently being applied. It is well past time our leaders realize their lack of action is not only wasteful but inhumane.

Yes, there will be some people who refuse to use a legal campsite, just as there are those who struggle to engage available services to improve their condition. The city and county are implementing many necessary and important services to help those who wish to get off the streets. They are to be commended for their ongoing efforts; change is happening.

Unfortunately, in this one area city leaders continue to ignore a simple and effective action they can take to resolve livability problems caused by the lack of available and affordable housing.

George Grosch

Philomath

