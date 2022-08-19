Letter: City employees earn more than governor

Here is something to think about.

I am retired and half my Social Security check goes to pay the taxes on a home I own. It is no wonder that people can’t afford to stay in the home that they own.

Yet the city of Corvallis and Benton County keep piling on the fees (no matter how much water I try to conserve, my bill is enormous, due to all the fees that have been added) and bond measures. We do live in a fabulous area, but our taxes and fees have gone through the roof.

In addition, if I have my facts correct (per a search on Google), approximately 120 city employees earn more money than the governor of Oregon. The city manager makes more than twice her salary. Is it twice as much work to run a city as an entire state? I realize there are intricacies I may not be aware of, but this seems a little out of line. Not everyone in this fine city/county has money to spare or waste.

Ann Clark

Corvallis