Letter: Choose wisely using facts, evidence

I’m writing with regard to the current Linn County sheriff election. It’s very important that we choose wisely based on facts and evidence rather than emotions.

The current atmosphere for law enforcement is very complicated and diverse due to the unprecedented scrutiny and attacks by radical elements. It’s more important than ever to choose carefully because the county is financially linked with the sheriff’s department.

The job of sheriff is very difficult and requires a litany of skills. The sheriff is a figurehead and the face of county law enforcement, but more importantly the sheriff directs a large agency with a large budget of tax dollars.

The sheriff not only needs to lead his team and uphold the law but also must be a great administrator. Between budget issues, running a jail, hiring and retaining good officers, making purchasing decisions, and public relations, the job is very complex and demanding.

Having been in law enforcement, I understand that and I also had occasion to speak to one of the most respected past sheriffs about the election. It’s clear to me based on what I’ve read and what he said that we should retain sheriff Duncan. She’s got more experience with the broader scope of the job and seems more likely to avoid issues that might negatively impact the county.

Mr. Raymond said he wants to be a leader not a manager in the paper, but the sheriff needs to be both and an administrator.

Five past sheriffs are unlikely wrong.

Steve Boyd

Albany