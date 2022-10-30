Letter: Choices made are a result of elections

A recent letter to this paper stated the fact that Oregon politics has been dominated by the Democratic Party and then used opinions to urge not voting Democratic in the next election.

Every decade faces different problems, and there are rarely absolute solutions. Choices have to be made. A choice that lowers the price of gas may reduce our ability to fight the changing climate. The choices that are made are a result of our elections, and thus, the voters.

The only realistic alternative to Democratic control is Republican control. Republicans haven’t controlled Oregon in a while, so maybe we should look at what they have done when in control of the national government. If you like how the Trump administration governed, then switching to Republican makes some sense.

The Oregon Republican Party has nominated Jo Rae Perkins for the Senate; she supports Trump’s Big Lie. The party nominated Alek Skarlatos for Congress; he praised Trump’s leadership.

We could compare Oregon to states under Republican control. If you look at Mississippi, Texas, South Dakota, Florida, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, etc. and think that their state governments are more in line with what you would want for Oregon, then a change might be your choice.

Of course, a list of states with the highest poverty or the highest COVID-19 death rate or the worst health care is completely dominated by states like these, controlled by Republicans.

Choices concerning climate change, reproductive rights and democracy also have to be made.

Stan Sahnow

Corvallis