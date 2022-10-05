Letter: Choice is between Johnson and Drazen

Watched the debate among candidates for Oregon governor. Well done. As far as I can tell Tina Kotek will follow the path of Kate Brown to increase taxes, support woke ideologies, and largely ignore voters with regard to spending.

We have a huge drug problem, serious issues with out of control crime, and an expensive educational system that is not doing its job. Kotek is a climate change militant with no possible solutions to somehow control climate, except to spend more money.

State government is a mess as indicated by months of uncontrolled rioting in Portland a few years back. We have too few state troopers and police. Our state budgets will not be properly managed under Kotek.

The hard choice for me is between Johnson and Drazen.

Robert Rose

Corvallis