Stephen Lawson tells us “Trump’s tax cuts, without commensurate spending cuts, substantially contributed to the deficit. That’s a fact” (Feb. 10).

I don’t know how you could determine that to be a fact; there’s no methodology by which it could be determined what government revenues would have been in future years absent the 2017 law. We can, however, examine data over those years (visit the White House’s website).

The United States Office of Management and Budget reports that, after the “Trump tax cuts,” from fiscal year 2017 through 2022, the gross domestic product grew 26%, from $19.3 trillion to $24.3 trillion. During that same period, government receipts did even better, jumping over 33%, from $3.3 trillion to $4.4 trillion. As a percentage of the GDP, receipts went from 17.2% to 18.3%.

No revenue problem, then. Not only did it not shrink, but it also grew robustly.

Federal outlays tell a different tale. They exploded a whopping 47%, from $4.0 trillion to $5.9 trillion. Percentage of the GDP? Zoomed up from 20.7% to 24.1%.

Clearly, the revenue raised (or not raised, as Mr. Lawson would claim) isn’t a major contributor to the problem. One would think that, after eight years of Obama at the reins, they must have been at a decent level in 2017 — and they’ve increased by one-third since!

In 2022, the government outspent its revenue by $162 million per hour — every hour, all 365 days! My grandsons (10, 11 and 13) could each identify the deficit’s cause.

John Brenan

Corvallis