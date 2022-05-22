Letter: Check out Lift Every Voice Oregon

Some depressing societal problems are complex to solve. Others are not.

There was a time not long ago when kids didn’t grow up practicing active shooter drills in school. Yet now the myth is that gun violence is inevitable. It is not! There are many proven ways to decrease gun fatalities without infringing on constitutional rights.

A group known as Lift Every Voice Oregon is gathering signatures to put one such policy before voters in the November election. Measure 17 would require that all firearm purchasers in Oregon complete safety training and pass a background check before a sale can go through. Just like obtaining a driver’s license. It would also outlaw sales of high-capacity magazines.

To demonstrate the potential lives that could be saved by such policies, we need only look to states that already have such laws, such as New Jersey, whose yearly rate of gun fatalities is less than half that of Oregon’s.

Or consider that during the assault on Sandy Hook Elementary School: 11 children managed to escape the classroom when the shooter stopped to reload. That’s 11 more lives that likely would have been lost if he’d had a larger magazine. Imagine if he’d had an even smaller one!

To learn more about how to stop this insane proliferation of gun violence, please check out Lift Every Voice Oregon’s website. You’ll find information and links to sign the petition, or friends and neighbors can reach out to me directly, and I’ll bring over the petition.

Mary Arthur-Young

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0