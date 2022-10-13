Letter: Charles Maughan is No. 1 mayor choice

Charles Maughan is a friend of mine.

You get to know what makes a person tick when you drive them to a chemo treatment, and then when you are with them when they find out they are cancer-free.

Through it all, Charles Maughan has never lost the optimism and drive that have motivated him to serve others. He genuinely wants to make this community better for all and for the generations to come.

We have some hard choices to make as a community in the years to come, with regards to housing, keeping our promise of climate action and fostering a more sustainable environment for business, homeowners and renters. One choice that isn’t difficult is Charles Maughan as your No. 1 choice for mayor of Corvallis.

Dan de Carbonel

Corvallis