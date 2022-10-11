Letter: Charles Maughan for Mayor

Corvallis has a three-way race for mayor this year, and I think we all need to hear more about one of the choices that will be on our ranked-choice ballot in November, Charles Maughan.
Charles has been a champion of climate action since even before he took office to be a Corvallis councilor in January 2019. His endorsements and support reflect this. Charles is the only candidate in the mayor’s race endorsed by the pro-environment groups Oregon League of Conservation Voters and Sunrise Corvallis.
OLCV is a long-standing group of pro-environment volunteers who, as their website states, specifically work with local and state governments to demand “clean air and water, healthy forests and wildlife, and a renewable energy future for all Oregonians.”
Sunrise Corvallis is a youth-led organization “fighting for systemic climate and environmental justice.”
Both of these groups believe in Charles and believe him to be the best choice for Corvallis to be a climate leader. If fighting climate change is as important to you as it is to me, I invite you to join those organizations and myself in supporting Charles Maughan for mayor of Corvallis and ranking him your first choice in November.
Ruth Roberts
Corvallis