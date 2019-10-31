Our countywide 911 service is at a crisis point. Currently, 10 entities (rural fire departments, police departments, Corvallis Fire, Benton County Sheriff’s Office) pay for dispatch service on a per-call basis. Changing the fee structure requires consensus from all 10 – an impossible task. This has led to a grossly understaffed 911 Center, compromising both response time and first responder safety in the field.
As a county commissioner, I am particularly concerned about the fact that we do not have sufficient 91-1 staff to continuously monitor all of our first responders in the field. If there is a major incident occurring (usually in Corvallis), 911 dispatchers have to call for radio silence for all others — Philomath Police, the Sheriff’s Office and rural fire departments — because they don’t have enough staff to monitor a third radio frequency. This places both our first responders and residents in jeopardy.
Measure 2-124, if it passes, will allow for increased staff on every shift, new technology to better handle cellphone calls, images and video from incident sites, and better training for dispatchers.
Our 911 Center is like insurance — we pay our share, because we know that when we need them, every second counts. As a member of the governing body of the 911 county service district, I have taken a vote to assess no more than 45 cents per $1,000 in initial funding, and will carefully scrutinize every budget.
You have free articles remaining.
Visit https://9-1-1EverySecondCounts.org and join me in voting "yes" on Measure 2-124.
Xan Augerot
Corvallis (Oct. 24)
The writer serves on the Board of Benton County Commissioners.